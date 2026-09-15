Switzerland returns 3,000-year-old mask to Egypt
An Egyptian death mask dating from the second century BC has been returned from Switzerland to Egypt. It had been seized in Switzerland as part of criminal proceedings.
Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider presented an ancient burial mask to the Egyptian Ambassador on Tuesday. This handover, which took place during a ceremony at the Beatrice von Wattenwyl House in Bern, is intended to underline Switzerland’s commitment to combating the illegal transfer of cultural property, the Federal Office of Culture said.
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This is because evidence had been found to confirm that the import was illegal. On September 5, 2022, a haulage company had declared the mask when passing through customs at Bardonnex, canton Geneva. The authorities became suspicious and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security blocked the import. On behalf of the Federal Office of Culture, which had been asked to carry out an assessment, an expert in Egyptology confirmed the mask’s authenticity.
A bilateral agreement with Egypt on the import, transit and return of cultural property has been in place since 2011. Over the past 15 years, Switzerland has returned around 80 cultural objects to Egypt.
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+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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