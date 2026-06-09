Switzerland signs declaration supporting Gaza Strip
The humanitarian situation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip is dramatic and continues to fluctuate greatly, says the Swiss foreign ministry. In a joint declaration with 19 states, Switzerland has expressed its concern about the situation.
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Access to basic services continues to be severely restricted, the foreign ministry website said on Monday evening. According to the United Nations, the public healthcare system, for example, is practically in a state of collapse: none of the 36 hospitals is fully functional, and only half are still considered partially functional.
In addition, around 1.7 million people are displaced, according to the foreign ministry. Owing to inadequate waste disposal systems, the displaced families are increasingly affected by skin infections and other diseases.
The statement calls on the Israeli authorities not to implement the new registration system for international NGOs in its current form. It also recalls Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular to enable and facilitate the safe, rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population without delay.
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In addition to Switzerland, the declaration has been signed by Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the EU Commission.
The foreign ministry points out that Switzerland has provided almost CHF174 million ($220 million) to support the Palestinian population since November 2023, including CHF150 million for humanitarian aid. In addition, there is a budget of around CHF31 million for the current year, including almost CHF21 million for humanitarian aid.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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