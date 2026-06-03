Switzerland striker unable to travel to the US over ESTA issue
Switzerland forward Breel Embolo was unable to fly out to Los Angeles with the Switzerland squad for the World Cup as planned on Tuesday.
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Embolo’s ESTA – the travel authorisation required for entry to the United States – is still under review. It remains unclear when he will be able to join the rest of the team.
Shortly before the Switzerland squad were due to depart for Los Angeles at 1pm on Tuesday, it emerged one player was missing from the flight.
Embolo was unable to travel with the team to the US as planned because his travel documents were still being checked. His ESTA application has been placed under review again.
According to the Swiss Football Association (SFV), Embolo’s ESTA had initially been approved on Tuesday morning. However, at 10:30am, two and a half hours before the scheduled departure, the SFV was informed that his ESTA had been placed under review again.
No further details have been released, but the SFV is in contact with the Swiss and US authorities. The association has yet to provide an update. For now, Embolo remains in Switzerland.
Translated from German by AI/sp
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