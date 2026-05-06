Switzerland to introduce checks at French border due to G7 summit
Due to the G7 summit in Evian, France, Switzerland is again temporarily introducing border checks. The measure will apply from June 10 to 19.
On Wednesday, the Swiss government announced the decision to introduce border checks. Even though the summit is taking place in France, the Swiss cities of Geneva and Lausanne as well as the entire Lake Geneva region are exposed to certain security risks, the government justified.
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Previous G7 meetings have led to violent clashes, disruptions and sabotage as well as damage to property, the statement continued. In addition, the large number of international organisations in the region and the tense geopolitical situation generally present challenges.
The application for the reintroduction of border controls was submitted by the canton of Geneva. The G7 summit will take place from June 15 to 17.
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Adapted from German by AI/ac
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