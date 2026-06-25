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Switzerland tops World Cup group after win against Canada

football team
Switzerland beat Canada 2 to 1 in its third match at the 2026 World Cup. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Switzerland has qualified for the round of 32 at the World Cup as group winners. The Swiss national team beat co-host country Canada 2–1 in Vancouver on Wednesday.

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Switzerland tops World Cup group after win against Canada
Listening: Switzerland tops World Cup group after win against Canada
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The Swiss goals came early in the second half, scored by Ruben Vargas (46’) and Johan Manzambi (57’). Canada scored a quarter of an hour before the end of the match.

+ World Cup 2026: Vancouver match a ‘jackpot’ for Switzerland

Switzerland will now go on to play their round of 32 match on Thursday, July 2 against a third-placed team from another group. The match will once again be played in Vancouver.

Canada is the runner-up in the group, qualifying for the knock-out round for the first time.

Translated from French, sub-edited by jdp

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