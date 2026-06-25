Switzerland tops World Cup group after win against Canada
Switzerland has qualified for the round of 32 at the World Cup as group winners. The Swiss national team beat co-host country Canada 2–1 in Vancouver on Wednesday.
The Swiss goals came early in the second half, scored by Ruben Vargas (46’) and Johan Manzambi (57’). Canada scored a quarter of an hour before the end of the match.
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Switzerland will now go on to play their round of 32 match on Thursday, July 2 against a third-placed team from another group. The match will once again be played in Vancouver.
Canada is the runner-up in the group, qualifying for the knock-out round for the first time.
Translated from French, sub-edited by jdp
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