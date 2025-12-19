Record number of guests in 2025: Swiss tourism boss
Switzerland Tourism is expecting a record year for overnight stays by foreign guests in 2025.
Overnight stays are expected to grow by 1-2% compared to the previous year, Switzerland Tourism Director Martin Nydegger told Blick.
The number of overnight stays rose by 2.6% to 42.8 million in the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office reported in February. This broke the record set in 2023 of 41.8 million overnight stays.
Nydegger said in an interview published on Friday that the industry needs overnight stays to grow by 1-2% to finance all investments.
Nydegger was unable to quantify the extent to which this growth is attributable to campaigns by the marketing organisation – such as promotional videos featuring celebrities like Roger Federer. “Internally, we assume that every sixth guest is attributable to our global marketing,” he said.
‘Ridiculous’ celebrity fees
Nydegger rejected criticism that such campaigns are fuelling overtourism. Switzerland Tourism does not want to exert any additional pressure on tourism hotspots.
“With Roger Federer and Halle Berry, we are targeting less well-visited regions and want to steer tourists more towards the autumn season,” he said. Nydegger’s general appeal when criticising overtourism is: “Don’t turn a few places into a nationwide phenomenon.”
He also emphasised that Federer had earned nothing personally from the campaign. According to the organisation, which is half-funded by public money, it paid a “moderate contribution” to Federer’s foundation.
The amount – also for other stars – was not disclosed. If he were allowed to name the amount, “you would lean over the table and shake my hand at the ridiculous amount these celebrities pay to promote Switzerland,” Nydegger told Blick.
The government wants to cut financial aid for Switzerland Tourism. The Senate approved this on Thursday by 22 votes to 20. The savings effect over the years 2027 to 2029 will total CHF34.1 million.
