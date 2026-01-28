Switzerland unveils first action plan to combat anti‑LGBTQI+ hate crimes
Switzerland needs to do more to protect LGBTIQ+ people from hate crimes. On Wednesday, the Swiss government unveiled the country’s first National Action Plan to tackle anti-LGBTQI+ hate crimes, which will run from 2026 to 2030.
Criminal penalties for discrimination and incitement to hatred based on sexual orientation, the simplified process for registering a change of gender and first name and the introduction of marriage equality all mark major steps forward for LGBTQI+ rights. But despite these gains, many people still face discrimination and violence in their daily lives, the government said in a statement.
The new strategy aims to create a safer and more respectful environment for LGBTQI+ people by strengthening protections against violence and hostile behaviour and, in doing so, improving safety for society as a whole. It sets out 12 measures.
