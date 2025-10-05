Switzerland’s heaviest pumpkin weighs 766kg
Switzerland’s heaviest pumpkin weighs 766kg. It was with this record-breaking specimen that Zurich farmer Florian Isler won the Swiss pumpkin weighing championship on Saturday in Jona, canton St Gallen, with the Squash variety.
A year ago Isler won with a specimen weighing 727.5kg. This year, he also took second place with an Atlantic Giant Squash variety weighing 728.5kg, the competition organisers said on Saturday.
Sergio Lima Torres, from Konolfingen in Bern, came third with his pumpkin weighing 485.5kg.
The Swiss pumpkin and vegetable weighing championship was held for the 12th time.
According to the Guinness World Records, the heaviest pumpkin ever grownExternal link weighed 1247kg.
