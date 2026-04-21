Switzerland’s nuclear revival on track in parliament
A Swiss parliamentary committee has supports the lifting of a ban on the construction of new power plants as part of the debate on the "Stop the blackout" initiative.
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The House of Representative’s energy committee decision followed in the footsteps of the Senate.
The popular initiative “Electricity for all at all times” aims to enshrine in the Constitution that all forms of electricity production that respect the environment and the climate must be authorised.
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The government has tabled a counter-proposal to amend the law but not the Constitution. It wants to open the door to different technologies, including nuclear power.
The energy committee adopted the counter-proposal by 13 votes to 12, saying that nuclear energy must once again become an option for Switzerland’s long-term security of electricity supply.
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Switzerland edges toward lifting ban on new nuclear plants
Adapted from French by AI/mga
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