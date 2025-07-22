Syria: Switzerland calls for ceasefire to be respected in Suweida

Switzerland has condemned the attacks on civilians in the southern Syrian town of Suweida and has called on all parties to respect the ceasefire in the Druze stronghold.

The ceasefire should have been in place by Sunday afternoon.

In addition, Switzerland is calling for an independent investigation in cooperation with the UN, the foreign ministry said today on social media site X. The political transition in Syria must ensure the protection and political inclusion of all Syrians, it said.

For about a week now, Druze militias have been fighting Sunni Bedouin clans in Suweida that are supported by the Damascus government and its allies. The Druze are a secession of Shia Islam who, unlike the majority of Muslims, do not interpret the Koran in a strictly literal way.

