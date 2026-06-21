Teenager dies from injuries after Zurich storm
A 16-year-old girl who was hit by a falling branch during a violent storm in the Swiss city of Zurich on Friday has died.
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The death was announced by Zurich’s Protection and Rescue service. The teenager had previously been taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The exact circumstances of the accident and the cause of death are being investigated by the Zurich city police, the Zurich Institute of Forensic Medicine and the responsible public prosecutor’s office.
Numerous thunderstorms struck Switzerland overnight into Saturday. One storm moved from Urdorf towards Winterthur around 6pm and lingered over the city for approximately two hours.
Zurich’s Protection and Rescue Service responded to around 270 incidents in the city. Ambulances were dispatched to 50 incidents. In total, the storm in Zurich resulted in one fatality and several injuries.
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Several injured during violent Zurich thunderstorm
Translated from German, sub-edited by mga
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