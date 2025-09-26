Peer pressure forces Swiss workers into the office
Swiss employees are being driven into the office by peer pressure, working from home less often than they are premitted.
These are the findings of a study by the University of Neuchâtel and the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland, reported today by the Tages Anzeiger and related publications.
On average, employees work in the homeoffice 1.6 days a week in companies where this is possible, while companies would allow 2.4 days. This is despite employees saying they would like to work on average 2.3 days at home.
According to the author of the study, Laurenz Meier, the discrepancy between the possibility to stay at home and what is actually done is explained by the corporate culture. “It does no good if my superior tells me that I can work from home two days a week, but nobody in the team does,” he said.
“Many people think that if they stay at home more than others they will seem less motivated.” Some studies indicate that executives pay attention to the presence of their co-workers. “Many also come to the office to show that their career is important to them”.
