Swiss property prices cooled at the end of 2024

Temporary braking effect on the Swiss real estate market Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Home prices in Switzerland rose only minimally in the fourth quarter of 2024. Over the year as a whole, however, home ownership has become more expensive.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Temporärer Bremseffekt am Schweizer Immobilienmarkt Original Read more: Temporärer Bremseffekt am Schweizer Immobilienmarkt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the last quarter of 2024, prices for condominiums rose by 0.5%, while prices for single-family homes fell by 0.2%, according to the transaction price indices calculated by real estate monitors IAZI and published on Thursday. Overall, this results in a minimal increase in value of 0.1%, according to the press release.

Despite this near standstill, residential property prices are expected to grow by 2.7% in 2024 as a whole. This increase is roughly in line with the long-term average.

Market upswing expected

Meanwhile, there has been a slight decline in investment properties. According to the press release, prices for direct real estate investments such as apartment buildings fell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. Over 2024 as a whole, however, they rose moderately by 1.1%.

More

More Home ownership in Switzerland booms while rentals stagnate This content was published on Residential property prices in Switzerland continued their ascent last year, albeit at a slower pace towards the end of the period. Read more: Home ownership in Switzerland booms while rentals stagnate

According to the IAZI, however, the stagnation in prices is likely to be only temporary. The consultancy assumes that the favorable conditions, in particular falling interest rates, will drive demand for residential space both for rent and for purchase again in 2025.

IAZI only uses data on actual changes of ownership on the open market as the basis for calculating the index. The anonymised transaction data comes from banks, insurance companies and pension funds.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.