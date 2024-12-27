Traffic queue reaches 10km at Gotthard tunnel in post-Christmas travel

Ten kilometers of traffic jam at the Gotthard north portal Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A ten-kilometer traffic jam formed early Friday afternoon in front of the Gotthard north portal, heading south. Waiting time was around one hour and 20 minutes.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Dix kilomètres de bouchon devant le portail nord du Gothard Original Read more: Dix kilomètres de bouchon devant le portail nord du Gothard

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The slowdown in traffic between Erstfeld and Göschenen in canton Uri was due to traffic overload, according to information from the Touring Club Suisse (TCS) on the social media platform X. By 11 am, the traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen in the canton of Uri had only reached one kilometre.

The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) had warned of traffic overload during the festive season.

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) also put more trains into service on the main routes and to popular winter vacation destinations.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.