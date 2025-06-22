Zurich Pride draws large crowds amid financial strain

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Zurich on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Pride, under the slogan “Together for our health”. Security was visibly tight throughout the event.

Helvetiaplatz was already awash with colour well before the Pride march kicked off at 2pm. Banners reading ‘Love is love’, ‘Make love not gender norms’ and ‘Free Kisses’ were held high, while rainbow flags and balloons floated above the crowd in sweltering temperatures nearing 30°C.

The parade made its way to Mythenquai, where the festival was held. The event wrapped up with speeches from Zurich mayor Corine Mauch and parliamentarian Anna Rosenwasser.

This year’s Pride carried the motto “Together for our health”. Marchers marked 40 years of the fight against HIV/AIDS, while also highlighting ongoing discrimination in the healthcare system and the growing importance of mental health.

Financial struggles for Zurich Pride

Zurich Pride is grappling with a funding gap after losing several key sponsors. Organisers say the shortfall amounts to around CHF150,000 ($183,390), putting pressure on the event’s future planning.

Following US President Donald Trump’s attacks on diversity initiatives – which have already led some firms to scale back their programmes – Zurich Pride fears more sponsors could walk away. The event currently counts major brands like Swiss, UBS, Google and Visa among its backers.

With a budget of CHF1.1 million, Zurich Pride is tightening its belt to ease a growing cash flow problem. This year, organisers have scrapped major international music acts and opted for more affordable tents, co-president Ronny Tschanz told

Swiss public radio SRF.

Security has become an increasingly costly part of Zurich Pride’s budget, according to Tschanz. A journalist from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed that security was particularly tight at this year’s event. The heightened measures follow the public disclosure of a planned attack in 2024, which was linked to two young suspects.

Over 15,000 people took part in the March of Pride in Geneva a fortnight ago, according to organisers. The event, held in a lively and celebratory atmosphere, also carried a serious message, with the Geneva Pride association highlighting growing concerns over the health and well-being of LGBTQIA+ people.

