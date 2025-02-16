Swiss attorney general seeks clarity on terrorism prosecutions against minors

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General wants to strengthen its position in terrorism prosecutions against minors, which are now the responsibility of cantonal juvenile prosecutors’ offices. The parties have agreed on a better exchange of information.

The goal is to ensure that the attorney general’s office is kept abreast of terrorism cases brought against minors, Attorney General Stefan Blättler told Swiss public television, SRF. “We need to know because in many cases adults are also behind it,” he said.

According to one study, two-thirds of all people arrested on suspicion of terrorism in Western Europe since October 2023 are teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19.

Switzerland has also reported cases. For example, last year a 15-year-old Swiss boy with Tunisian roots attacked an Orthodox Jew in Zurich.

The cases sparked a heated debate about juvenile criminal law. Measures have now been agreed including that each canton will appoint a contact person who will exchange information with the Office of the Attorney General on an ongoing basis.

