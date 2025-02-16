Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss attorney general seeks clarity on terrorism prosecutions against minors

Terrorism: federal prosecutor's office wants to see more clarity on minors
Terrorism: federal prosecutor's office wants to see more clarity on minors Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss attorney general seeks clarity on terrorism prosecutions against minors
Listening: Swiss attorney general seeks clarity on terrorism prosecutions against minors

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General wants to strengthen its position in terrorism prosecutions against minors, which are now the responsibility of cantonal juvenile prosecutors’ offices. The parties have agreed on a better exchange of information.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The goal is to ensure that the attorney general’s office is kept abreast of terrorism cases brought against minors, Attorney General Stefan Blättler told Swiss public television, SRF. “We need to know because in many cases adults are also behind it,” he said.

According to one study, two-thirds of all people arrested on suspicion of terrorism in Western Europe since October 2023 are teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19.

Switzerland has also reported cases. For example, last year a 15-year-old Swiss boy with Tunisian roots attacked an Orthodox Jew in Zurich.

The cases sparked a heated debate about juvenile criminal law. Measures have now been agreed including that each canton will appoint a contact person who will exchange information with the Office of the Attorney General on an ongoing basis.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
144 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR