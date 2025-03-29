The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Tesla branch in Lausanne smeared with paint

Tesla branch in Lausanne smeared with paint
"Get rid of Musk": a Tesla branch in Lausanne has been smeared with paint. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Tesla branch in Lausanne smeared with paint
Listening: Tesla branch in Lausanne smeared with paint

The Tesla branch in the Swiss city of Lausanne was defaced with paint on Friday night. A suspect has been arrested.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The man in his twenties was arrested at around 5am and taken to a police station, the Lausanne city police told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA in response to an enquiry.

It confirmed media reports about the damage to property. The shop window of the Tesla branch was sprayed with red paint, as photos on the internet showed.

Protests have been taking place outside Tesla stores in the US for several weeks. Critics of Tesla founder Elon Musk accuse the tech billionaire of attacking democracy with Tesla money.

+ Swiss police officer dismissed after Hitler salute at WEF

Musk was one of the biggest financial supporters of Donald Trump’s election campaign last year. The richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of around $320 billion (CHF280 billion), has also been working as an advisor to Trump’s government since the beginning of the year.

In Switzerland, the protest against Tesla does not yet appear to be a mass phenomenon. Only around 20 demonstrators gathered for a rally in front of the Tesla branch in Zurich on Saturday morning, as a journalist from Keystone-SDA discovered on site.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
81 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The accident site of the crashed F/A-18 on the Susten Pass, pictured on August 31, 2016.

More

Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty

This content was published on Over eight and a half years after the fatal F/A-18 military jet accident in Switzerland, an air traffic controller has been found guilty of negligent homicide by a military appeals court.

Read more: Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty
Postfinance cancels customers with ties to Cuba

More

PostFinance cancels accounts of customers with Cuba links

This content was published on The financial services arm of the Swiss post office, PostFinance, has cancelled the accounts of several customers with links to Cuba as a consequence of US sanctions against the Caribbean island state.

Read more: PostFinance cancels accounts of customers with Cuba links

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR