High-speed rail links from Zurich and Basel to Paris cancelled

All TGV high-speed trains between Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, Geneva and Paris have been cancelled, and the Railways will exchange or refund tickets for Wednesday.
In France itself, rail services between Paris Gare de Lyon and Dijon as well as Mâcon-Loché are interrupted, Swiss Railways also said. Delays and detours, as well as cancellations, are expected. It was not known at midday how long the disruption would last.
Traffic on the Sud-Ost line, which connects Paris with Marseille and Montpellier, among others, is currently impacted, the French state rail company SNCF said. Trees were lying on the tracks between Paris and Dijon and a TGV crashed into them. According to the SNCF, there were no injuries, but around 80,000 people were affected by delays and train cancellations.
Last week, arson attacks at critical points on the French high-speed rail network severely disrupted rail traffic shortly before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris. It was not known on Wednesday who was behind the attacks.
