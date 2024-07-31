Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

High-speed rail links from Zurich and Basel to Paris cancelled

TGV trains from Zurich and Basel to Paris canceled
TGV trains from Zurich and Basel to Paris canceled Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
High-speed rail links from Zurich and Basel to Paris cancelled
Listening: High-speed rail links from Zurich and Basel to Paris cancelled

Swiss Federal Railways has advised against travelling to Paris on Wednesday due to the effects of bad weather in southeastern France.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

All TGV high-speed trains between Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, Geneva and Paris have been cancelled, and the Railways will exchange or refund tickets for Wednesday.

In France itself, rail services between Paris Gare de Lyon and Dijon as well as Mâcon-Loché are interrupted, Swiss Railways also said. Delays and detours, as well as cancellations, are expected. It was not known at midday how long the disruption would last.

+ Read more: can Swiss rail network handle more competition?

Traffic on the Sud-Ost line, which connects Paris with Marseille and Montpellier, among others, is currently impacted, the French state rail company SNCF said. Trees were lying on the tracks between Paris and Dijon and a TGV crashed into them. According to the SNCF, there were no injuries, but around 80,000 people were affected by delays and train cancellations.

Last week, arson attacks at critical points on the French high-speed rail network severely disrupted rail traffic shortly before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris. It was not known on Wednesday who was behind the attacks.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

sudan refugees

More

Sudanese government agrees to attend Geneva peace talks

This content was published on Sudan’s government conditionally accepted on Tuesday an invitation to attend US-sponsored peace talks in Geneva, raising hopes for progress to end a 15-month-old war.

Read more: Sudanese government agrees to attend Geneva peace talks

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR