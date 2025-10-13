New wolf pack in Swiss canton Graubünden
The number of wolf packs living in the Swiss canton of Graubünden continues to grow with a new addition in the Lower Engadine.
There are now 14 wolf packs living wholly or partly in Graubünden. This is an all-time high, which the canton is already responding to with further culling requests.
In the Lower Engadine, in addition to the known Sinestra pack, it must be assumed that there is another Clemgia wolf pack with at least three pups, as the Office for Hunting and Fishing (AJF) writes on its website.
According to the AJF, little information is available so far on the roaming area of the Clemgui pack. The Sinestra wolves were mainly found more northerly during the summer months.
The canton also wants to regulate the new pack preventively. “For the Clemgia pack, an application is currently being prepared to regulate up to two thirds of this year’s pups,” wrote the AJF.
