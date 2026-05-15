Switzerland fails to reach final of Eurovision Song Contest

Veronica Fusaro. Keystone-SDA

It was a nail-biter right to the end. But the final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest will take place without Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Der 70. Eurovision Song Contest geht ohne die Schweiz weiter Original Read more: Der 70. Eurovision Song Contest geht ohne die Schweiz weiter

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Thun musician Veronica Fusaro and her entourage were worried about reaching the final in the Green Room, which looked like a Viennese coffee house. And then it happened just as the bookmakers predicted: Switzerland failed to clear the semi-final hurdle.

There were other omens as well: during the first rehearsals, not everything went smoothly. However, there was no sign of this during the performance. Fusaro and the dancers delivered on stage on Thursday evening.

The song was probably the deciding factor: the rock ballad “Alice” clearly stood out from the other entries and seemed less typical of Eurovision. With the striking guitar solo towards the end, you would have thought it could have been enough.

More

More Culture Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses This content was published on In anticipation of victory this year, here’s a look at some of Switzerland’s highs and less highs at the kaleidoscopic Eurovision Song Contest. Read more: Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

Hardly any surprises

Denmark and Australia also made it through, which is hardly surprising. Søren Torpegaard Lund switched to a head voice in his wistful party song “Før vi går hjem” – which seems to be a recipe for success at Eurovision at the moment. The gold-soaked staging of the pop number “Eclipse” by Australian Delta Goodrem and her glittering grand piano will also be seen again in the final.

In general, there were hardly any surprises. The countries that were eliminated from the competition were those that the bookmakers predicted. In addition to Switzerland, these were Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Armenia and Latvia.

The final takes place on Saturday.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories