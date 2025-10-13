Bern politician demands action against anti-facist movement
A leading Bern politician wants the Antifa anti-facist movement to be outlawed following a violent pro-Palestinian demonstration in the Swiss capital.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In statements made to Keystone-ATS, Philippe Müller, state councillor in Bern and head of the security department, called for a review of Antifa by the Federal Intelligence Service.
+ Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise a Palestinian state
The network of radical left-wing militants identify themselves with so-called anti-fascist action, opposing the extreme right and practising activism against racism, sexism and social discrimination. A ban would protect police, which were again the target of attacks, Müller argued.
Police repeatedly called on demonstrators to disperse on Sunday. Some obeyed, but many ignored the demands. Today this attitude is only a civil offence, punishable by a fine, but it should instead be qualified as a crime, says Müller.
It would then be possible to detain people who take part in unauthorised demonstrations for more than 24 hours and put them in preventive detention if there is a suspicion of a crime.
Müller also wants parents to be reported for bringing their children to the demonstration.
More
Swiss police condemn pro-Palestinian demo violence
Translated from Italian with DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.