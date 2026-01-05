Bodies of five Italian victims of Crans-Montana fire repatriated

The bodies of five of the six Italians who died in a bar fire in Crans-Montana are being repatriated to Italy. An Italian air force plane carrying the bodies took off from Sion airport at midday on Monday.

Français fr Les corps de cinq Italiens rapatriés depuis Sion Original Read more: Les corps de cinq Italiens rapatriés depuis Sion

The C130 aircraft is due to drop four coffins in Milan and the fifth in Rome at around 3:30 pm, according to the Italian authorities. Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani and Sports Minister Andra Abodi will be present when the bodies arrive.

The families of three of the victims are also on board the aircraft, Italian press agencies reported. A total of six Italians aged between 15 and 16 were among the 40 victims of the fire, according to the death toll published this weekend by the Valais cantonal authorities. Eleven Italians were also injured.

+ Swiss deadly fire likely started by sparklers in Champagne bottles

A minute’s silence will be observed on Wednesday in all Italian schools, as Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara announced on Monday.

“At this time of deep sorrow, the thoughts of the school community are with the young people who lost their lives in circumstances that should have been synonymous with carefree sharing. Through this minute’s silence in schools, we wish to pay tribute to the young victims and express our solidarity with their families, to whom I send my heartfelt thoughts and sincere condolences,” he said.

