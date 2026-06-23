Swiss pleased with security situation at Bürgenstock summit

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Following the meeting between delegations from the United States, Iran and mediating states, the Swiss canton of Nidwalden has given a positive assessment of the event. Security was ensured at all times during the event on the Bürgenstock, it said.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kanton Nidwalden zieht positive Bilanz nach Bürgenstock-Gipfel Original Read more: Kanton Nidwalden zieht positive Bilanz nach Bürgenstock-Gipfel

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The meeting of high-level delegations took place on June 21 and 22, the canton said on Monday. The Nidwalden cantonal police led the security operation in collaboration with other police forces, federal authorities and the army.

The high level of international attention and the fast-paced planning posed particular challenges. “The successful execution has shown that our security organisation is capable and reliable even under demanding conditions,” said Nidwalden Police Commander Stephan Grieder.

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The restrictions in place for the public are now being lifted gradually. Karin Kayser-Frutschi, Director of Justice and Security, thanked residents for their understanding. She said the measures had been unavoidable.

The total cost of the operation is currently being calculated. According to Kayser-Frutschi, initial discussions are already underway with the federal government regarding co-funding of the costs. The operation will now be evaluated to gain insights for future security arrangements.

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More Foreign Affairs Ukraine conference in Switzerland: diplomacy against a historic backdrop This content was published on The Bürgenstock hotel complex has a long history of high-ranking political meetings. Its security and discretion also attracts celebrities. Read more: Ukraine conference in Switzerland: diplomacy against a historic backdrop

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

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