Swiss pleased with security situation at Bürgenstock summit
Following the meeting between delegations from the United States, Iran and mediating states, the Swiss canton of Nidwalden has given a positive assessment of the event. Security was ensured at all times during the event on the Bürgenstock, it said.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The meeting of high-level delegations took place on June 21 and 22, the canton said on Monday. The Nidwalden cantonal police led the security operation in collaboration with other police forces, federal authorities and the army.
The high level of international attention and the fast-paced planning posed particular challenges. “The successful execution has shown that our security organisation is capable and reliable even under demanding conditions,” said Nidwalden Police Commander Stephan Grieder.
+ Switzerland welcomes ‘constructive progress’ in Iran-US talks
The restrictions in place for the public are now being lifted gradually. Karin Kayser-Frutschi, Director of Justice and Security, thanked residents for their understanding. She said the measures had been unavoidable.
The total cost of the operation is currently being calculated. According to Kayser-Frutschi, initial discussions are already underway with the federal government regarding co-funding of the costs. The operation will now be evaluated to gain insights for future security arrangements.
More
Ukraine conference in Switzerland: diplomacy against a historic backdrop
Translated from German, sub-edited by ts
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.