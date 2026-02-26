The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

WEF boss resigns over Epstein links

The Chairman and Director of the WEF announces his resignation
The Chairman and Director of the WEF announces his resignation Keystone-SDA

World Economic Forum (WEF) president and chief executive Børge Brende has resigned amidst a probe into his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
WEF boss resigns over Epstein links
Listening: WEF boss resigns over Epstein links
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Brende stated on Thursday that after “careful consideration” he is stepping down

“I am convinced that the Forum can now continue its important work without distraction,” wrote the former Norwegian diplomat, who exchanged more than 100 text messages and emails and met Epstein on three occasions.

+ Messy Schwab succession threatens WEF image

The WEF launched an independent investigation at the beginning of February to clarify Brende’s relationship with Epstein.

In a separate statement, the WEF management has indicated that Alois Zwinggi will take over as interim president and CEO.

The independent evaluation carried out by an external advisor has now been completed, they state. Its conclusions indicate that there are no concerns other than those already disclosed by Brende himself.

More

Adapted from French by AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR