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The City of Lucerne joins a network for LGBTQ rights

The City of Lucerne joins a network for LGBTQ rights
The City of Lucerne joins a network for LGBTQ rights Keystone-SDA

Lucerne has become the sixth Swiss city to join the international Rainbow Cities Network. At annual meetings, Lucerne intends to report on its activities to promote equality for queer people and to “draw inspiration” from other cities, the city announced on Tuesday.

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The City of Lucerne joins a network for LGBTQ rights
Listening: The City of Lucerne joins a network for LGBTQ rights
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Keystone-SDA

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Founded in 2013, this global network currently comprises 62 cities. They have set themselves the aim of promoting acceptance of gender and sexual diversity. According to the statement, the city of Lucerne intends to champion equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and other queer people. “Equality does not happen by itself,” said Mayor Beat Züsli, “it requires a firm stance, cooperation and concrete measures”.

A citizens’ petition had already called for the city to join the “Rainbow Cities Network” back in 2017. The other Swiss representatives in the network are Basel, Bern, Lausanne and the founding members Zurich and Geneva.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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