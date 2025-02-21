Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Hazel and alder pollen count set to rocket in Switzerland

The concentration of hazel and alder pollen will increase next week
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Hazel and alder pollen count set to rocket in Switzerland
Very high concentrations of hazel and alder pollen are to be expected in some parts of Switzerland in the coming days.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Allergy sufferers should therefore expect major hay fever problems, MeteoNews reported on Friday. The hazel and alder pollen season has been in full swing at low altitudes for some time.

In the past two weeks, pollen concentrations have fluctuated depending on the weather and temperatures and have been moderate at times, and temporarily high in mild and fog-free weather in the Alpine valleys.

+ City dwellers more likely to suffer from hay fever

The pollen release of hazelnuts and alders is very strongly temperature-controlled. “The higher the temperature, the higher the concentration,” says MeteoNews. It also has to be dry, otherwise the pollen will be washed out of the air.

According to the weather service, temperatures will drop slightly from Tuesday, with occasional rain. This will significantly reduce the pollen concentrations again. Next, ash trees at low altitudes are expected to start flowering in the first half of March, according to the report.

+ Swiss technology to fine-tune pollen forecasts

In a long-term comparison, the pollen season began at the end of January with hazel and alder pollen starting to bloom at low altitudes at about the normal time. In the south, they were on the move earlier.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

