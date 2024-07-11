Swiss government plans to expand emergency alert system

The Confederation presents its strategy for alerting the public Keystone-SDA

On Thursday, the government presented its multi-channel strategy for better informing the population in the event of danger.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

In addition to traditional siren and radio alerts, as well as Alertswiss services, it plans to introduce cellular broadcasting.

This technology enables short messages to be sent to all mobile phones in a given area, explains the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) in its document.

The war in Ukraine has shown just how important mobile telephony is for communicating and keeping up to date. The FOCP will therefore study the possibility of providing a WLAN network and mobile phone charging facilities at emergency meeting points. These are set up by the authorities when ordinary telecommunications channels are no longer available.

The cost of operating and developing warning and information channels are estimated at CHF300 million up to 2035.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe