M’Tongé, dominant male gorilla at Basel Zoo, dies

The disease was diagnosed in March 2024, according to Basel Zoo. Until about ten days ago, the disease caused M’Tongé few problems, thanks to appropriate medication. Since June 18, however, his health deteriorated rapidly. He was hardly eating or drinking any more. He had become a lot weaker.
Born in February 1999 in a Dutch zoo, M’Tongé had been living in Basel since 2014. He played his role as “head of the family” with confidence, thanks to his cautious personality and leadership qualities, the zoo said. His three offspring, Makala and Mobali, aged ten, and Qaziba, five, still live in Basel.
After his death, his body was left in the gorilla enclosure for a few hours so that his fellow gorillas could bid him farewell. Basel Zoo is now looking for a successor so that the females do not have to stay together for too long.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.