Faithful commemorate late Pope Francis in Bern service

Archbishop Martin Krebs, Apostolic Nuncio to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, presided over the mass, which lasted around an hour. The Chancellor of the Swiss Confederation Viktor Rossi and representatives of the diplomatic corps were among those present.
Krebs described the deceased as a well-liked, cordial and open man, as the many obituaries devoted to him have shown. Francis also went to his limits in every respect, “including the physical”, noted Krebs. One day before his death, the Pope again gave the Easter blessing to the faithful.
The homily was delivered by Charles Morerod, Bishop of Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg and President of the Swiss Bishops’ Conference. He paid tribute to Pope Francis for his open-mindedness. According to him, Francis has always been interested in people, whatever their characteristics.
All the members of the Swiss Bishops’ Conference were present, with the exception of Alain de Raemy, Apostolic Administrator in Lugano, and Jean Scarcella, Abbot of St-Maurice.
Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, was buried last Saturday in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.
More
More
Pope funeral “intense and moving”: Swiss president
This content was published on
Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter has described the funeral ceremony for the deceased Pope as “intense and moving”.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Zurich: how the world capital of housing shortages is tackling the problem
Swiss fencers apologise for diplomatic scandal with Israel
This content was published on
Two days after causing a diplomatic scandal at the U23 European Championships in Tallinn, the Swiss fencers responsible have published a jointly signed apology on Instagram.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.