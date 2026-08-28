Swiss government wants to regulate cost of streamers

The Federal Council wants to counter the rise in Netflix prices Keystone-SDA

Price rises by streaming platforms such as Netflix need to be better regulated, according to the Swiss government, which on Thursday accepted, without comment, a motion to this effect.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Conseil fédéral veut contrer la hausse des tarifs de Netflix Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral veut contrer la hausse des tarifs de Netflix

The motion, tabled by parliamentarian Alex Farinelli, aims to provide better protection for consumers.

In recent years, several providers of subscription-based digital services have repeatedly increased their prices, relying on terms and conditions that give them considerable scope to act unilaterally, Farinelli said. However, a market economy can only function if contractual rules are predictable, understandable and applied in good faith.

Netflix plans in Switzerland range from CHF14.90 ($18.50) to CHF29.90 a month.

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While Italy and Germany have taken measures in this regard, Switzerland must do the same. Farinelli calls for unilateral price increases to be permitted only if they are based on objective, transparent criteria that are specified in advance in the contract. Thus, terms and conditions that allow for price increases that are insufficiently definable or unjustified must be considered unfair or void.

Farinelli also wishes that, in the event of a substantial unilateral price change, the consumer should have a simple, effective and cost-free right to terminate the contract. Finally, the supplier must clearly inform users of the change to the contract, the reasons for this change and the means available to object to it.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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