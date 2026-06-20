Swiss independent commission to probe Yenish injustices

The Federal Government and the Yenish: Independent commission to investigate injustices Keystone-SDA

Switzerland intends to draw up an independent commission to investigate historic injustices suffered by the Yenish and Sinti communities.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bund und Jenische: Unabhängige Kommission soll Unrecht aufklären Original Read more: Bund und Jenische: Unabhängige Kommission soll Unrecht aufklären

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This was communicated to representatives of the nomadic communities on Thursday.

The Federal Department of Home Affairs (EDI) says it is necessary to set up an independent commission to investigate the injustices suffered by the Yenish and Sinti peoples, a spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ How Switzerland tried to wipe out Yenish culture

At a joint meeting on Thursday, representatives of the Department of Home Affairs informed the Yenish and Sinti communities of this decision.

The commission is to be tasked with establishing the facts and fully investigating the injustices committed against these minorities. This process of coming to terms with the past must be based on a sound legal foundation and meet the expectations of those affected.

Work on defining the legal framework and the commission’s remit will now continue for an indefinite period. The Federal Council was informed in advance by the Federal Department of Home Affairs about the next steps.

Accessing files

Academics had previously called for an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the persecution of the Yenish and Sinti in an open letter. The Radgenossenschaft der Landstrasse, the umbrella organisation representing those affected, criticised the fact that it had been denied access to files in the Federal Archives for its own research project.

In particular, they criticised the fact that the relevant parliamentary statement does not include an investigation into the events.

Studies to date into the machinations of the Hilfswerk für die Kinder der Landstrasse have only been able to scratch the surface of the extent of the persecution. “An independent commission of inquiry is needed,” the open letter demands.

More

More Swiss persecution of nomadic people ‘crime against humanity’ This content was published on Removing children from nomadic families in Switzerland declared crime against humanity. Read more: Swiss persecution of nomadic people ‘crime against humanity’

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories