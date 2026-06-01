Air traffic accidents increase by 20% in Switzerland
The number of reported accidents in Swiss civil aviation increased by around 20% in 2025. Four incidents with a total of six fatalities occurred in recreational aviation, the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) said on Monday.
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Another person died in a helicopter accident in agriculture. According to FOCA’s 2025 incident statistics, there were no fatal accidents in commercial aviation last year.
The authority processed a total of 14,972 reports last year. FOCA cited a better reporting culture, more traffic and widespread interference with GPS signals as the reasons for the sharp increase.
The reported incidents included more near-collisions in the air, more airspace violations and more conflicts with drones. But there could also be incidents on the ground, for example due to narrow and complex airfields.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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