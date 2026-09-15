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Significant weaknesses identified in Swiss traffic programme

The Financial Control Office has identified significant weaknesses in the ‘Verkehr’45’ programme
The Financial Control Office has identified significant weaknesses in the ‘Verkehr’45’ programme Keystone-SDA

With the “Verkehr’45” (traffic 45) programme, the Swiss government aims to set priorities for the expansion of road and rail infrastructure. However, the Federal Audit Office has criticised the lack of transparency regarding the prioritisation process and has raised questions. The transport ministry has rejected the criticism.

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Significant weaknesses identified in Swiss traffic programme
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Keystone-SDA

According to its audit report on “Verkehr’45”, published on Monday, the Swiss Federal Audit Office welcomed the approach of presenting expansion projects in a coordinated manner and setting priorities. However, it identified shortcomings in this prioritisation.

The report said that the projects are likely to be less cost-effective than announced, as the cost-effectiveness calculations are flawed. Furthermore, the funding for the projects planned up to 2045 is not secured. With regard to motorways, the focus is on expansion without a systematic examination of alternatives.

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The responsible transport ministry rejects the criticism. It argues that the Federal Audit Office is focusing on formalised cost-benefit analyses without taking their limitations into account. ‘Verkehr’45’ remains open for consultation until October 9. Parliament is due to debate the proposal in 2027.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR