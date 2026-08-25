First EPFL buildings to be listed as historic monuments
The first buildings constructed between 1969 and 1984 on the site of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) are to be listed as historic monuments. The aim is to preserve this iconic example of 20th-century architecture while ensuring it can continue to evolve.
This architectural complex, with a floor area of 158,800 square metres, was designed by the Zurich-based architect Jakob Zweifel, of the firm Zweifel+Strickler+Associates. He devised a modular grid-like structure with a high degree of adaptability, which has enabled the campus to keep pace with the evolution of its teaching and research activities over the decades.
The canton of Vaud, EPFL and the ETH Board, the owner of the buildings, have signed a collaboration agreement to maintain this balance between conservation and transformation, the partners explained on Monday. This agreement is intended to protect the architectural and historical qualities of the complex, comprising offices and laboratories, while giving EPFL the necessary flexibility to renovate and adapt its buildings to its needs.
More
One size does not fit all: Zurich architects reevaluate Modernism’s legacy
“Protecting heritage does not mean freezing it in time, but allowing it to continue to evolve,” said cantonal parliamentarian Isabelle Moret.
For her part, EPFL President Anna Fontcuberta i Morral expressed her satisfaction at having been able to establish “an agile process” that guarantees the preservation of this heritage while allowing the university to evolve and remain at the forefront of education.
Regular monitoring
The agreement establishes a mechanism for ongoing collaboration between EPFL and the canton. A projects committee will meet at least every two months to ensure regular monitoring of the work undertaken on campus. Once a project has been approved, implementation may proceed without any further formal procedures.
A steering committee will be involved in major refurbishments, such as those affecting an entire building or a group of buildings. It will also approve “preservation areas” designed to preserve and showcase elements representative of the original architecture.
More
Switzerland’s struggle: balancing architecture, densification and heritage
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.