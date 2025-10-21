First Grévy’s zebras born at Zurich zoo
Two male Grévy's zebras were born at Zurich zoo at the beginning of October, while a third birth of the highly endangered species is expected.
This breeding success is important for the protection of this critically endangered species, Zurich zoo said on Tuesday. The first calf was born on the night of October 4, after a gestation period of 13 months. Two days later, the second pregnant mare gave birth to her offspring.
A third birth is expected in the next few days, as the previous two went off without a hitch. The father of all three is the stallion Rashidi, who arrived at the zoo in the summer of 2024 from Lisbon.
After a week and a half of acclimatisation in the quiet area of the stable, the new arrivals are exploring parts of the Lewa savannah that are visible to the public for the first time.
Of the three existing species – plains zebra, mountain zebra and Grévy’s zebra – the latter is the largest and rarest. Its representatives reach a shoulder height of up to 160 cm and can measure three metres from head to tail.
Grévy’s zebras – named after the former French president Jules Grévy – are on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, victims of hunting because of their special fur markings but also of the loss of their natural habitat. There are currently between 2,500 and 3,000 specimens spread across the arid savannahs of Kenya and Ethiopia.
