Swiss flu wave expected to be one of the most severe on record

The flu season is shaping up to be one of the biggest on record Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The 2025-2026 Swiss influenza wave threatens to be one of the most severe on record, according to the health authorities.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La vague de grippe se profile comme l’une des plus importantes Original Read more: La vague de grippe se profile comme l’une des plus importantes

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Despite infection rates falling back last week, the peak of the flu wave has not yet been reached, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Last week, 33.5 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza per 100,000 inhabitants were reported, 4.6% fewer than the previous week. However, this is due to delays in reporting cases because of the festive season, a spokesperson for the FOPH told the Keystone-ATS press agency.

After falling over the festive period, the number of outpatient consultations for acute respiratory infections is once again on the rise.

New subtypes detected

According to the FOPH, the main influenza viruses currently detected in Switzerland are the “A(H3N2)” and “A(H1N1)pdm09” subtypes. In addition, a new subclade (specific genetic subgroup) of the H3N2 subtype is also circulating, as preliminary analyses of samples carried out by the FOPH have shown.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there is currently no indication that infections by these virus strains are more serious.

Regionally, incidence rates were highest in Schaffhausen (66.54), Basel-City (61.57) and Jura (56.12). The lowest rates were found in Appenzell Outer Rhodes (8.82), Obwalden (12.61) and Uri (15.68).

Geneva (22.59) and Fribourg (25.38) were least affected. The people of Vaud (31.58) and Valais (30.97) are slightly more likely to be ill, as are the people of Neuchâtel (44.56).

RSV also on the rise

The widespread respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also continuing to spread in Switzerland. The viral load of RSV in wastewater has continued to rise in many regions. According to the FOPH, the current trend in RSV viral load in wastewater is comparable to that seen last season.

The Covid-19 wave reached its peak last autumn, and the number of infections has been falling slowly since then. According to the FOPH, current figures are similar to those recorded a year ago.

More

More Health systems Flu cases continue to rise sharply in Switzerland This content was published on Flu cases surge 22% in Switzerland, with Basel-Stadt hardest hit. Read more: Flu cases continue to rise sharply in Switzerland

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories