Swiss flu wave expected to be one of the most severe on record
The 2025-2026 Swiss influenza wave threatens to be one of the most severe on record, according to the health authorities.
Despite infection rates falling back last week, the peak of the flu wave has not yet been reached, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).
Last week, 33.5 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza per 100,000 inhabitants were reported, 4.6% fewer than the previous week. However, this is due to delays in reporting cases because of the festive season, a spokesperson for the FOPH told the Keystone-ATS press agency.
After falling over the festive period, the number of outpatient consultations for acute respiratory infections is once again on the rise.
New subtypes detected
According to the FOPH, the main influenza viruses currently detected in Switzerland are the “A(H3N2)” and “A(H1N1)pdm09” subtypes. In addition, a new subclade (specific genetic subgroup) of the H3N2 subtype is also circulating, as preliminary analyses of samples carried out by the FOPH have shown.
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there is currently no indication that infections by these virus strains are more serious.
Regionally, incidence rates were highest in Schaffhausen (66.54), Basel-City (61.57) and Jura (56.12). The lowest rates were found in Appenzell Outer Rhodes (8.82), Obwalden (12.61) and Uri (15.68).
Geneva (22.59) and Fribourg (25.38) were least affected. The people of Vaud (31.58) and Valais (30.97) are slightly more likely to be ill, as are the people of Neuchâtel (44.56).
RSV also on the rise
The widespread respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also continuing to spread in Switzerland. The viral load of RSV in wastewater has continued to rise in many regions. According to the FOPH, the current trend in RSV viral load in wastewater is comparable to that seen last season.
The Covid-19 wave reached its peak last autumn, and the number of infections has been falling slowly since then. According to the FOPH, current figures are similar to those recorded a year ago.
Adapted from French by DeepL/mga
