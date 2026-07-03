Risk of forest fire raised from 4 to 5 in Geneva

The forest fire risk level in Geneva has risen to 4 out of 5 Keystone-SDA

The risk of forest fires remains high in Geneva. It now stands at 4 out of 5, the Department of Territorial Planning said on Friday, urging people to exercise caution.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le degré de la menace d’incendie en forêt passe à 4 sur 5 à Genève Original Read more: Le degré de la menace d’incendie en forêt passe à 4 sur 5 à Genève

The authorities’ assessment is based on factors such as temperature, humidity, wind speed and recent rainfall.

Open fires must be kept under close supervision but are not completely banned. The current safety rules must be strictly observed.

Fires are prohibited in woodland and protected areas, as well as within ten metres of forest edges. Barbecues with an open fire on the ground are not permitted. In the event of strong winds, they must be avoided without exception. Any out-of-control flames must be extinguished immediately, and all cold embers must also be removed before leaving the site.

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Translated from French, sub-edited by ts

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