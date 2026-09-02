Suspected Aarau gunman turned himself into police

The gunman from Aarau turned himself in in the canton of Jura Keystone-SDA

The suspected shooter from Aarau turned himself in to the Jura cantonal police on Monday. The Aargau cantonal police announced this to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schütze von Aarau stellte sich im Kanton Jura selbst Original Read more: Schütze von Aarau stellte sich im Kanton Jura selbst

The suspected vehicle used in the offence had already been identified by officers from the cantonal police on duty in the Jura, said Matthias Schildknecht, head of operations, speaking to the media. The man had stated at the scene that he had not been feeling well for some time. The Aargau Cantonal Police then transferred the man to Aargau.

During an initial interview, the arrested man refused to make a statement, the lead prosecutor, Christoph Rüedi, went on to explain. However, the man did provide his personal details. It is currently believed that the 43-year-old is suffering from a mental health condition.

+ Suspected gunman arrested after shooting at Swiss rave

On Sunday morning, a fatal shooting took place at a rave party in Aarau in northern Switzerland. A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed in the incident. Six people were injured, two of whom remain in hospital.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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