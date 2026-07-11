Bern’s Gurten Festival gears up to tackle the heat

Toasty: the hot weather is due to last well into next week in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

The music festival on Bern’s “local mountain” has put a heat protection plan in place due to the forecasted high temperatures. Among other measures, this means more water, new misters, and free sun cream.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Berner Gurtenfestival rüstet sich gegen die Hitze Original Read more: Berner Gurtenfestival rüstet sich gegen die Hitze

Around 150 free drinking water points will be available to festivalgoers, organisers said in a press release. As well as a filled half-litre bottle, visitors may also bring an additional empty PET bottle with a capacity of up to 1.5 litres.

According to the press release, water misting systems will also be used for the first time in front of the main stage and at the tent stage. Organisers are also considering moving the first afternoon concerts from the main stage to the covered tent stage, which would ensure a more comfortable start for acts and audience.

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A new “cooling map” on the festival’s website will also show all shaded areas, water points and sun cream distribution points. Up-to-date information and tips will also be communicated via various channels such as information screens and public announcements.

The annual festival will take place from July 15-18. Temperatures of around 28°C are forecast, even at the Gurten’s 858 metres above sea level, where it is usually cooler than in Bern’s city centre. According to MeteoSwiss, the likelihood of thunderstorms is expected to be slightly higher than during the current week.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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