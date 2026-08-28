Swiss president ‘greatly saddened’ by death of Norwegian king
Swiss President Guy Parmelin has expressed his condolences to the Norwegian Royal Family and the people of the Scandinavian country following the death of King Harald V.
Parmelin was “deeply saddened” by the King’s death, he wrote on X.
Harald V, who died on Friday morning at the age of 89, “will be remembered for his steadfast leadership and devoted service to his country”, Parmelin wrote.
Greatly saddened by the passing of HM #KingHaraldExternal link. On behalf of the Federal Council and the Swiss people, I extend my most heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway. He will be remembered for his steadfast leadership and devoted service to his country.— Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) August 28, 2026External link
The King’s health, which had been steadily deteriorating, had also moved Norwegians living in Switzerland. “The news is on everyone’s minds at the moment,” Beate Normann, chair of the Norwegian Club in Switzerland (Norgesklubben Sveits), told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Tuesday.
Twenty years have passed since the Swiss government received the Norwegian royal couple, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, in Bern. Moritz Leuenberger, who held the rotating Swiss presidency that year, emphasised the similarities between the two countries, describing them as “fellow farmers” who cultivated their fields independently. In his speech, King Harald V highlighted their shared commitment to humanitarian causes.
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Another parallel mentioned by King Harald V during his 2006 visit is the geographical landscape. Both countries, he said, are blessed with spectacular natural scenery and face the challenge of building safe roads in mountainous terrain. It is therefore no coincidence that the world’s longest road tunnels are found in Norway and Switzerland.
The partnership between Switzerland and Norway is based on shared values and interests. Both countries are committed to peace, humanitarian causes and human rights. Both Switzerland and Norway act as mediators in conflicts around the world. Neither country is a member of the European Union, but both pursue an active European policy.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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