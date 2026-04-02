Swiss attorney general reports growing number of attacks on public officials

The MPC is handling more criminal cases Keystone-SDA

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) opened 363 new criminal investigations overall in 2025, according to its annual report presented on Thursday. This represents a 9.3% increase over the previous year. For Attorney General Stefan Blättler, "it was a pivotal year".

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le MPC traite davantage d’affaires pénales Original Read more: Le MPC traite davantage d’affaires pénales

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The OAG achieved significant results in the prosecution of offences across all areas of federal jurisdiction: from terrorism and economic crime to cybercrime, international criminal law, state security and criminal organisations, the OAG announced.

In total, 578 criminal investigations remain open (+3.8%). In 2025, the OAG was able to close 837 investigations (+6.4%). “We received slightly fewer requests for mutual legal assistance,” Blättler told the press.

The number of complaints over attacks on public officials rose by a third. An increasing number of attacks was reported particularly in French-speaking Switzerland. A total of 576 complaints were filed. “The trend is worrying”, said the top prosecutor.

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On internal security, the OAG was able to arrest the person who had planted unconventional explosive devices in Geneva, injuring several people. For Blättler, “cooperation between all the authorities was crucial.”

Significant progress was also made in the fight against terrorism, even though the number of ongoing proceedings has reached a record high (140). The OAG was able to indict an 18-year-old for supporting a terrorist organisation. Blättler noted that perpetrators are increasingly of a younger generation. Here too, coordination with those responsible for juvenile criminal cases is essential, he said.

Porous borders

For the OAG, internal security remains a priority and lies at the heart of the fight against terrorism. “I am delighted to be able to count on strong national and international cooperation in this area too,” Blättler said. He pointed out that borders for criminal activity are becoming increasingly porous.

The exchange of investigative findings and the coordination operations are therefore important, the OAG said. This is especially true in the areas of cybercrime and economic crime. This area represents one of the greatest challenges facing prosecutors. “Switzerland’s reputation is at stake,” said Blättler.

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The Attorney General is calling for a clearer definition of which information warrants protection, as the seizure of evidence prolongs proceedings.

Furthermore, mutual legal assistance must be expedited. The transfer of data abroad takes weeks or even years. And the 1981 law no longer fits the dynamic, digital world of today, he said.

Fewer ATM attacks

The year 2025 was also marked by a halving of attacks on cash machines. The efforts made by the OAG to prosecute, identify and arrest those responsible for explosions at these machines are bearing fruit. Close cooperation with partner authorities both at home and abroad has played a significant role in this positive development, the institution states in its report.

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Investigations are complex, as the perpetrators generally operate across borders and in different groups. Numerous steps are taken within the framework of international mutual legal assistance.

The OAG also identified several groups of online hackers. These individuals were arrested and subsequently convicted. Several banks were also convicted by way of a summary penalty order. This targeted action helps to protect the Swiss financial centre and combat dubious business practices, the OAG said.

Translated from French with AI/gw

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