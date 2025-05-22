Pope Leo XIV-approved Bishop of St. Gallen elected

Grögli previously headed the cathedral parish and was involved in pastoral care throughout the city of St Gallen as pastor of the pastoral care unit in the centre and as dean.
He was chosen from a list of six candidates compiled by the cathedral chapter – a committee of thirteen clergy – in autumn 2024. The list was then sent to Rome and checked there. On Tuesday, the parliament of the Catholic denomination of the canton of St. Gallen was also able to comment on the candidates.
More
More
Why Switzerland is losing its religion
This content was published on
Religion in Switzerland is suffering an identity crisis – the largest single faith is a blank space.
After the election on Tuesday afternoon, the result remained secret for a while. It first had to be approved by the new Pope Leo XIV. This took place during the course of Wednesday. The name of the new bishop could therefore only be announced on Thursday lunchtime. The cathedral bells rang at the same time as the announcement at noon.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.