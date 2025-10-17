Number of vehicles on Swiss roads increases
Around 6,562,600 motor vehicles (excluding mopeds) were authorised to be driven in Switzerland at the end of September – 0.9% more than in 2024, according to a provisional count. Petrol-powered cars are still in the majority.
With 4,829,500 units, passenger cars account for almost three-quarters of all vehicles. Their number increased by 33,400, or 0.7%, compared with the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday.
Although the proportion of electric and hybrid cars has increased, the vast majority of cars (85%) run on petrol (58.7%) and diesel (24%). Electric cars represent 5.2% (4.2% in 2024) and hybrid vehicles 11.9% (9.6% in 2024).
However, there are differences between cantons. Zug has the highest proportion of electric vehicles (11.3%), followed by Zurich (6.6%).
In French-speaking Switzerland, canton Vaud (5.4%) has the highest proportion of electric vehicles, followed by Fribourg (5%) and Valais (4.3%). Next come Neuchâtel and Jura (3.8%). Geneva comes last (3.6%).
