Geneva-based UNHCR has cut 300 posts

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) is in survival mode, having cut around 300 posts, according to head of the Geneva-based organisation, Volker Türk.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Haut-Commissariat aux droits de l’homme a coupé 300 postes Original Read more: Le Haut-Commissariat aux droits de l’homme a coupé 300 postes

“Essential work has had to be eliminated, particularly in Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burma, Tunisia and other countries”, he insisted. On the other hand, the Austrian deplores the growing resources of movements opposed to human rights.

This has reached $1.2 billion between 2019 and 2023 in Europe, according to a European NGO. But the rejection of human rights is itself “rejected” in many countries by demonstrations, adds the High Commissioner.

He called on the parties to conflicts in the Gaza Strip, the DRC and between Thailand and Cambodia to apply agreements to protect people in practice. In Ukraine, the number of civilians killed has risen by a quarter compared to last year, he says.

