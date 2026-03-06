Official chestnut tree declares spring has sprung in Geneva
Geneva's official chestnut tree, the Treille, put out its first leaf on Thursday. Recorded since March 16, 1818, this event symbolically marks the arrival of spring at the end of the lake.
“The date of March 5 is in line with observations in recent years, where the first leaf has appeared between March 3 and 24,” explains Laurent Koelliker, the current “sautier”, the secretary general of the cantonal parliament.
One of the duties of the sautier is to monitor the emergence of the first leaf.
Spring begins in Geneva when the official horse chestnut tree says so
