The otter returns to Switzerland – but for how long?

Keystone-SDA

The otter has returned to Switzerland. But whether this success lasts depends on whether the renaturalisation of the waters is pursued, Pro Natura and Pro Lutra announced on Tuesday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Der Otter hat den Weg in die Schweiz gefunden Original Read more: Der Otter hat den Weg in die Schweiz gefunden

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There were several otter sightings in January 2026: on January 11, snow on the banks of the River Aare in Selzach, canton Solothurn, revealed traces of an otter – a first for 91 years in the canton. On January 15, a wildlife surveillance camera filmed an otter swimming in the Linthkanal, canton Glarus, according to the report. Individual animals, including juveniles, have also been spotted in cantons Graubünden, Bern, St Gallen, Ticino, Lucerne and Zurich.

The last otter was observed on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel in 1989. Since then, the animal had disappeared from Switzerland due to hunting, waterway development and environmental pollution. Despite being placed under protection in 1952 and the ban on certain pollutants in 1986, the species could not be saved in Switzerland.

+ Fish and aquatic plants are under ‘severe pressure’ in Swiss rivers and lakes

The protection of otters and their natural habitats abroad has favoured the reintroduction of their populations and enabled these small marten-like animals to return to Switzerland via the Danube catchment area via the Inn GR.

Today, the semi-aquatic animal, which lives both in water and on land, needs sufficient fish stocks to survive in our latitudes. In Switzerland, however, two out of three fish species are threatened with extinction. Environmental organisations consider it essential to increase the renaturation of watercourses. At present, Switzerland is not even realising half of the 50 kilometres of renaturation required by law each year.

World Otter Day takes place on the last Wednesday in May. Events are organised around the world to draw attention to the 15 species of otter and their habitat.

Otters are also celebrated in Switzerland on 27 May. For example, activities will be organised at the Muzoo zoo in La Chaux-de-Fonds NE. Those who prefer to stay at home have the opportunity to take part in a webinar about otter species.

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More Demographics Post delivers ‘wrong’ otter on stamp set This content was published on A quarter of a century after being driven out of Switzerland, the European fish otter has made its comeback – only for the post office to mistake it for an Asian cousin. Read more: Post delivers ‘wrong’ otter on stamp set

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