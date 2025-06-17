Listening: Permafrost in Switzerland continues to thaw
Permafrost is thawing faster and faster in the Swiss Alps. What’s more, its temperature has never been higher than in the 2024 hydrological year, according to the latest data from the Permos Swiss permafrost observation network.
Over the past ten years, permafrost temperatures at a depth of ten metres have risen by an average of 0.8°C at the 23 Permos drilling sites.
Permafrost is ground that remains permanently frozen for at least two consecutive years.
