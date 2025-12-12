Residents can enter Swiss landslide village again from Saturday

The population can enter Brienz/Brinzauls again from Saturday Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The evacuated residents of Brienz/Brinzauls in eastern Switzerland will be allowed to enter the village, which was threatened by a landslide, again during the day from Saturday. An additional restricted area has been set up to the north of the village.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bevölkerung kann Brienz/Brinzauls ab Samstag wieder betreten Original Read more: Bevölkerung kann Brienz/Brinzauls ab Samstag wieder betreten

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Saturdays and Sundays, access is possible from 9am to 5pm via a checkpoint, as stated in the municipality’s information bulletin on Friday. There are also plans to allow access on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays during the winter months, if the situation allows.

A safety perimeter has been marked in the area to the north of the village. This may not be entered under any circumstances. There is a risk of falling blocks and splintering stones.

The lower part of the rubble pile created by the demolition at the end of November has come to a standstill. In the upper section, speeds are still decreasing.

+ Unstable slopes and warming peaks: scientists race to understand Blatten collapse

How things will continue for the people of Brienz/Brinzauls in the longer term is unclear. The conditions on the mountain are to be reassessed by the end of January. It will then be possible to say whether it will be possible to lift the evacuation.

Meanwhile, canton Graubünden has promised further help. On Tuesday, the cantonal parliament approved a loan of CHF50 million ($63 million) for the preventive resettlement of the village of Brienz/Brinzauls, which is threatened by rock masses. This will compensate those residents who want to move away permanently.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories