Zurich Reformed Church investigates abuse by vicar

The Reformed Church of Zurich is investigating cases of abuse by ministers Keystone-SDA

The Reformed Church of the Swiss canton of Zurich has apologised after admitting it failed to investigate reports of sexual assault by a minister properly. The incidents occurred between 1992 and 2006.

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The church leadership is said not to have fulfilled its responsibilities towards the women adequately.

The Church Council has offered a sincere apology to the women concerned. An external investigation has revealed that at least ten women were victims of sexual, physical and psychological abuse by a vicar.

It goes on to state that reports of abuse by the same vicar had already led to an internal investigation 20 years ago. “At the time, the accused pre-empted the formal opening of an administrative investigation and resigned,” the Church Council stated. The investigation was subsequently closed.

However, further reports of abuse emerged last year. This is why the Church Council commissioned the expert report. The report concludes that the decision to close the investigation in 2007 was legally correct, as proceedings cannot be brought against individuals who are no longer employed.

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Victims urged to come forward

At the same time, the expert report notes that the church leadership did not adequately fulfil its responsibility towards the women affected.

“Although the women affected were heard and offered support as part of the investigations, there was no official conclusion to the proceedings in which the findings of the investigation would have been documented and the confirmed assaults and abuse of power against those affected acknowledged,” wrote the Church Council.

In future, such cases are to be handled differently. Since 2022, the Zurich Regional Church has had a comprehensive protection policy in place. “The Regional Church is doing everything in its power to prevent breaches of boundaries and assaults,” it stated. Victims are encouraged to come forward.

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“In particular, the Church Council considers it its duty to learn from the experiences of those affected and to draw conclusions for its own actions. It will record and evaluate findings from reported cases even more systematically,” the Church Council stated.

Among other things, the Church has launched an information pageExternal link (in German). It explains how the regional church handles reports of breaches of boundaries that occurred some time ago.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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